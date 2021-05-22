'Aerial Knight's Never Yield' dev Neil Jones on why giving up is never an option

AHEAD Will Also Feature Updates and Three New, Unannounced Games. We briefly touched on the upcoming 3D Runner Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield as part of our coverage of last month’s Indie World Showcase, but we didn’t go into much detail on the game’s mechanics, story, or style. Talk about missed opportunities, because this indie game has been so well-received that it will be the headliner for publisher Headup’s very first AHEAD Live Stream Event–and it’s not even out yet. Developer Neil “Aerial_Knight” Jones will appear on the stream to celebrate the game’s release with fans. Headup also intends to provide updates on their open-world sandbox game Tinkertown, the narrative adventure Lost At Sea, and the story-driven FPS Industria, on top of unveiling three new, unannounced games, but Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield is definitely taking center stage. Judging by what we’ve seen of it, that position is well-deserved. Just look at this gorgeous release trailer.