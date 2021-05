Every now and then you hear a familiar Hollywood name and wonder if that person is still around. Take Dick Van Dyke, who has been working since the 1940s. The actor and comedian has done it all—radio, stage, film, and TV. He also boasts a SAG Life Achievement Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But given Dick Van Dyke’s age, many people wonder what their grandparents’ favorite entertainer is doing these days. In fact, most people’s instinct is to ask, “Is Dick Van Dyke still alive?” Get the whereabouts of the showbiz legend and find out how he’s doing in 2021.