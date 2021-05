Meet Badger and Wiley, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter is currently closed because a staff member has testing positive for COVID. They are not doing adoptions at this time but hope to be able to reopen soon. It isn’t a permanent closing, so Franklin County Free Press is posting the two pets the staff had already chosen to highlight as its Pets of the Week. That way you won’t miss out on the opportunity to meet Badger and Wiley virtually at least.