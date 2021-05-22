newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

With minor league baseball back, a look at where players with Connecticut ties have started their seasons.

By David Borges
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are fewer teams, fewer leagues and different league names, but it’s back. Perhaps no professional athletes were hurt more by the COVID-19 pandemic last year than minor-league baseball players. While the four major pro sports leagues ambled on with varying semblances of seasons, and other leagues (WNBA, PGA Tour, pro tennis, etc.) also pieced together seasons, the entire minor-league slate was scrapped.

www.newstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Major League Baseball#The League#Little League#Pga Tour#The Pawtucket Red Sox#The International League#Triple A East#The Pacific Coast League#The Eastern League#Double A Northeast#The Norwich Sea Unicorns#The Connecticut Tigers#Cubs#Scranton Wilkes Barre#Yankees#Sacred Heart University#Padres#Mets#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
WNBA
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with left quad strain

The Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to Friday, with a left quadriceps strain. Stanton, 31, has been one of the club’s most productive hitters in the early going this season, carrying the offense for stretches. Manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday that the...
MLBktvo.com

The Cardinals fall to the Padres 5 to 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 for a three-game sweep. San Diego has been bolstered...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Collects two walks, stolen base

Kim went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday in a victory over the Cardinals. Kim wasn't able to notch any hits in the contest, but he still made a contribution on the scorecard. He drew a based-loaded walk in the fourth inning to bring home a run and added a stolen base after another walk in the eighth. The 25-year-old has three steals on the campaign but has struggled to a .190/.247/.286 slash line.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 5/16/21: Cardinals @ Padres

The Padres secured the series victory last night with a massive 13-3 victory over the Cards and will look to complete the sweep this evening. Start time is 4:00 p.m.. Ryan Weathers (2-1, 0.81 ERA) will be facing Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 2.74 ERA). Starting Lineup. Similar lineup as last...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

LEADING OFF: Major League Baseball nears 20,000 players

A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday:. Major League Baseball is full of huge numbers — 4,256 hits by Pete Rose, 511 wins for Cy Young, 2,632 consecutive games played by Cal Ripken Jr. Real soon, the sport will reach a big, round number: 20,000 total players. There...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Albert Abreu: Back in big leagues

Abreu was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. Abreu will give the Yankees an extra arm in the bullpen, as Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) was placed on the injured list as the corresponding move. Abreu has spent two separate brief stints in the big leagues this season, allowing one run in two innings across his two appearances.
MLBnodawaybroadcasting.com

Fill-Ins Come Up Big In Padres’ 5-3 Win Over Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 for a three-game sweep. San Diego has been bolstered by minor leaguers while missing several regulars because of a COVID-19 outbreak. It was the first meeting between the teams since the Padres took two of three from the Cardinals to win a wild-card playoff series last season. The Padres have five players on the COVID-19-related injured list, including star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres sweep Cardinals with 5-3 decision

The Padres (24-17) entered their three-game series against the NL Central-leading Cardinals (23-18) down four starters and five total players in all. Despite the odds leaning heavily towards St. Louis’ favor, the fill-ins for the Friars capitalized on their limited opportunities and helped San Diego complete the sweep with a 5-3 decision at Petco Park on Sunday evening.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres look to continue Rockies' road woes

Sooner or later, the call will come from Major League Baseball freeing the Padres Five from COVID limbo. Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers, Eric Hosmer and Jurickson Profar will return to the Padres lineup. It could be days away or a week. But the time will come when the 2021 Padres are whole again.
MLBstlsportspage.com

Sunday’s Game Report: Padres 5, Cardinals 3

There are a lot of things to like about San Diego – the weather, the beach, the zoo – but it is understandable if the Cardinals wanted to get out of town as soon as possible Sunday night. In a weekend they will try to forget, the Cardinals were swept...
MLBlindyssports.com

Patchwork Padres look for series sweep of Cardinals

The San Diego Padres are still down four starting players to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. And Sunday, the patchwork Padres will be going for a three-game sweep of the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals in San Diego. “It was everybody,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the Padres...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres pregame: Looking to ride top four to sweep of Cardinals

Ryan Weathers has allowed two runs this season; Padres have settled in at top of lineup. The Padres have had four chances to complete a sweep this season and have done so once. They get another try Sunday against the Cardinals in a game being televised nationally (4:08 p.m., ESPN).
MLBKSDK

Padres sweep Cardinals in San Diego for first time since 2012

SAN DIEGO — Sunday’s Game Report: Padres 5, Cardinals 3. There are a lot of things to like about San Diego – the weather, the beach, the zoo – but it is understandable if the Cardinals wanted to get out of town as soon as possible Sunday night. In a...
MLBLone Star Ball

Stanton to the i.l. with quad strain

Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the injury list due to a quad strain, the New York Yankees have announced. The outfielder is on the 10 day injured list, and there is no indication at this point how much time Stanton is expected to miss. The 31 year old Stanton...
MLBkyma.com

Colorado in action against San Diego following Senzatela’s strong outing

Colorado Rockies (15-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (24-17, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (4-3, 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong...
MLBIndiana Gazette

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike Trout. Ohtani...
MLBMLB

Career first for Lamet: bullpen duty

SAN DIEGO -- After 50 career appearances, all of them starts, Dinelson Lamet took an unusual and unexpected path to the Petco Park mound on Sunday evening -- through the bullpen gates. Lamet made his first career relief appearance, an unanticipated development after the right-hander had spent the entirety of...
MLBchatsports.com

Week 7 Recap: Swept for the Week & Yankees Series Preview

Series record: 6-7 The Rangers celebrated getting to .500 by losing five straight on the road. They’re now their season worst six games under .500. So that’s...cool? Not only was the .500 record short lived, they also broke their winning streak of four game series thanks to looking absolutely lost in Houston. They were outscored this week 33-17.
MLBpressboxonline.com

Stan ‘The Fan’ Charles’ Spin Around MLB’s Division Races

Well, the weather is starting to warm up, and the six division races are beginning to take shape. Let’s take a spin around the division races, shall we? To read my weekly MLB power rankings, click here. In the AL East, it’s really no surprise the Orioles are holding down...