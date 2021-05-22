With minor league baseball back, a look at where players with Connecticut ties have started their seasons.

Kim went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday in a victory over the Cardinals. Kim wasn't able to notch any hits in the contest, but he still made a contribution on the scorecard. He drew a based-loaded walk in the fourth inning to bring home a run and added a stolen base after another walk in the eighth. The 25-year-old has three steals on the campaign but has struggled to a .190/.247/.286 slash line.