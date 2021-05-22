newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

With minor league baseball back, a look at where players with Connecticut ties have started their seasons.

By David Borges
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are fewer teams, fewer leagues and different league names, but it’s back. Perhaps no professional athletes were hurt more by the COVID-19 pandemic last year than minor-league baseball players. While the four major pro sports leagues ambled on with varying semblances of seasons, and other leagues (WNBA, PGA Tour, pro tennis, etc.) also pieced together seasons, the entire minor-league slate was scrapped.

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Major League Baseball#The League#Little League#Pga Tour#The Pawtucket Red Sox#The International League#Triple A East#The Pacific Coast League#The Eastern League#Double A Northeast#The Norwich Sea Unicorns#The Connecticut Tigers#Cubs#Scranton Wilkes Barre#Yankees#Sacred Heart University#Padres#Mets#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
WNBA
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Collects two walks, stolen base

Kim went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday in a victory over the Cardinals. Kim wasn't able to notch any hits in the contest, but he still made a contribution on the scorecard. He drew a based-loaded walk in the fourth inning to bring home a run and added a stolen base after another walk in the eighth. The 25-year-old has three steals on the campaign but has struggled to a .190/.247/.286 slash line.
MLBESPN

LEADING OFF: Major League Baseball nears 20,000 players

A look at whats happening around the majors Saturday:. Major League Baseball is full of huge numbers  4,256 hits by Pete Rose, 511 wins for Cy Young, the 2,632 straight games by Cal Ripken Jr. Real soon, the sport will reach a big, round number: 20,000 total players. There...
MLBSacramento Bee

Yankees put Giancarlo Stanton on Injured List with quad strain

Giancarlo Stanton has officially been added to the Injured List. Stanton, who’s been dealing with what the team said was left quad tightness since Friday, was moved to the IL on Monday, retroactive to May 14, with a left quad strain. The Yankees recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the corresponding move.
MLBlindyssports.com

Patchwork Padres look for series sweep of Cardinals

The San Diego Padres are still down four starting players to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. And Sunday, the patchwork Padres will be going for a three-game sweep of the National League Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals in San Diego. “It was everybody,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the Padres...
MLBperutribune.com

Fill-ins come up big in Padres' 5-3 win over Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBLone Star Ball

Stanton to the i.l. with quad strain

Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the injury list due to a quad strain, the New York Yankees have announced. The outfielder is on the 10 day injured list, and there is no indication at this point how much time Stanton is expected to miss. The 31 year old Stanton...
MLBchatsports.com

Week 7 Recap: Swept for the Week & Yankees Series Preview

Series record: 6-7 The Rangers celebrated getting to .500 by losing five straight on the road. They’re now their season worst six games under .500. So that’s...cool? Not only was the .500 record short lived, they also broke their winning streak of four game series thanks to looking absolutely lost in Houston. They were outscored this week 33-17.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBtimestelegram.com

Texas Rangers announce Monday night lineup vs. New York Yankees

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers open a four-game series in the Lone Star state on Monday night. First pitch is 8:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network. Yankees:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Texas Rangers. Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37) will start...
MLBpressboxonline.com

Stan ‘The Fan’ Charles’ Spin Around MLB’s Division Races

Well, the weather is starting to warm up, and the six division races are beginning to take shape. Let’s take a spin around the division races, shall we? To read my weekly MLB power rankings, click here. In the AL East, it’s really no surprise the Orioles are holding down...
MLBKYTV

Cardinals swept in San Diego; Royals split four-game series in Chicago

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBktvo.com

The Cardinals fall to the Padres 5 to 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 for a three-game sweep. San Diego has been bolstered...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Padres walk, dive way to sweep of Cardinals

SAN DIEGO — The Padres completed a series sweep for just the second time in five tries this season by beating the Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday at Petco Park. With their usual strong pitching, what has of late been excellent defense and some more help from the Cardinals, the Padres improved to 24-17. That is the second-best record in the National League, a distinction the Cardinals held when they arrived in San Diego.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 5/16/21: Cardinals @ Padres

The Padres secured the series victory last night with a massive 13-3 victory over the Cards and will look to complete the sweep this evening. Start time is 4:00 p.m.. Ryan Weathers (2-1, 0.81 ERA) will be facing Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 2.74 ERA). Starting Lineup. Similar lineup as last...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB notebook: Fenway will go to full capacity on May 29

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox will be allowed to fill Fenway Park to capacity as of Memorial Day weekend. They would be one of the first teams in major league baseball to play to a full house. If still alive in the NHL and NBA playoffs, the Boston Bruins...
MLBtheScore

Depleted Padres complete 3-game sweep vs. Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak that sidelined star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and three other key position players hasn't slowed the San Diego Padres in the slightest. On Sunday, it was a cast of call-ups that came up big for the Padres. Among them: Rookie Ivan Castillo, who...
MLBstlsportspage.com

Sunday’s Game Report: Padres 5, Cardinals 3

There are a lot of things to like about San Diego – the weather, the beach, the zoo – but it is understandable if the Cardinals wanted to get out of town as soon as possible Sunday night. In a weekend they will try to forget, the Cardinals were swept...
MLBWTOP

Colorado in action against San Diego following Senzatela’s strong outing

Colorado Rockies (15-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (24-17, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (4-3, 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong...