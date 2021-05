Romain Grosjean will have the opportunity to drive Lewis Hamilton’s 2019 championship-winning Mercedes W10 F1 car next month. After Grosjean’s brush with death at the Bahrain Grand Prix in November last year, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he would provide the Frenchman with the opportunity to drive one of the team’s Formula 1 cars, as he didn’t want Grosjean’s last experience of an F1 car to be his Bahrain crash.