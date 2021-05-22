newsbreak-logo
Jesus Aguilar starting for Marlins Saturday

By Sean Montiel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Marlins infielder Jesus Aguilar is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Aguilar is getting the nod at first base while batting third in the order against Mets starter Joey Lucchesi. Our models project Aguilar for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs,...

