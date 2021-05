The CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit wants to emphasize the importance of following all burning regulations and ensuring controlled burns do not escape and become wildland fires. Escaped debris burns are a frequent cause of wildland fires and often result from: lack of clearance, burning when windy, or failing to remain in attendance. Residents must remain vigilant while burning as conditions this year are abnormally dry. Dry conditions across the state have contributed to twice as many acres burned in California this year compared to the same time last year.