After months of rumours and speculation, it looks like Celtic might finally be closing in on appointing the club’s next manager. And that man appears to be Eddie Howe. Howe has been linked with the Parkhead job for quite some time now and was believed to be the favourite. Recent rumours linking him with Premier League clubs had raised doubts about the move though. But now it looks like he could very well be the man in the Hoops’ dugout next season.