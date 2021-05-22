NBA: Vaccinated head coaches can go without masks for games

It’s that time of year again, where there aren’t any easily accessible college sports going on and UNC Basketball fans in particular are stranded without a sports outlet to tune out the outside world to. Simultaneously, though, the NBA Playoffs are about to start (and the NHL playoffs are underway #TakeWarning, and the WNBA season has just started: Stephanie Watts, UNC’s first-round pick, just played huge minutes for the Chicago Sky in a nail-biting win in just her second game), and, as always, the Heels are represented in the postseason of the world’s premier basketball league, which means that even if you don’t have an NBA team (or if, like me, your team ended the season on a demoralizing losing streak and missed the playoffs), you can find rooting interests in the NBA postseason. As I’ve done for the past few years, I’ve created here a list of all the teams in the NBA Playoffs, ranked by their rootability via Tar Heel-ness. I hope this helps!