NBA: Vaccinated head coaches can go without masks for games

Just in time for the playoffs, the NBA told its head coaches Saturday they may work without masks during games if they have been fully vaccinated. Assistant coaches and players are still required to wear masks in the bench area. Head coaches — if vaccinated — may choose to go without masks after pre-game introductions through halftime, then again after halftime until the game concludes.

