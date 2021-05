Along with the re-opening for dine-in at Ben’s Chili Bowl on nearby H Street, and whatever they are doing in Congress, the real buzz on Capitol Hill for Thursday has to do with this East 8-seed eliminator at Cap One Arena between the Washington Wizards and Indiana Pacers. We’ll give you one guess who the East top seed Sixers are pulling for to become their first-round foe; hint, it’s not Washington. Given a choice, Philly would certainly rather not risk a short series with the combustible Wizards, who didn’t detonate in Tuesday’s 7-8 play-in game vs. the Celtics. And definitely not from long range, where Washington missed on 18 of its 21 triple attempts, inconsistent with the torrid form of the Wiz down the stretch when they won 16 of their last 20 regular-season games to barge into the postseason mix.