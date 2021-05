Remarkable three-year-old Explosive Jack will have two stablemates for company in Saturday's Group 1 Queensland Derby as he seeks a fourth Derby victory for the season. Co-trainer Ciaron Maher said on Monday that the Jakkalberry three-year-old will be joined in the $600,000 race by Let's Karaka Deel and Toscanini, having shown no signs that he is in need of a break following Derby wins in Tasmania, Sydney and Adelaide.