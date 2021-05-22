newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Toni Collette Thinks Dream Horse Is A ‘Truly Inspirational’ Project

pressreality.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Toni Collette discussed during our interview, she had not heard of Jan Vokes before being approached for the project, but she felt attached to the story itself, which has the Welsh woman deciding to expect more out of her mundane life. Her true story goes to show that with enough gumption, one’s dreams can certainly come true. And because of Vokes undertaking, it also went on to affect so many more people other than herself.

pressreality.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Collette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#True Story#Welsh#Dreams#Vokes Undertaking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
AnimalsTri-City Herald

Mr. Movie: ‘Dream Horse’ wins by a nose

“Dream Horse” is based on the true story of a group of people in Wales who each invested 10 Pounds a week to raise and race a thoroughbred. A couple of decades ago, the horse, Dream Alliance, went on to win a bunch of important races. We’re now at the...
MoviesMacon Telegraph

Review: Empty nest, full stable in Wales drama ‘Dream Horse’

The based-on-a-true-story “Dream Horse,” about a Welsh bartender who turns unlikely race horse breeder, is a feel-good movie that's a little too heavy on the “feel-good" to really do the trick. But as with all long shots that pay off, “Dream Horse” has its hard-to-deny charms. While it deviates little...
MoviesGreenville Herald-Banner

REEL REVIEWS: ‘Dream Horse’ feels good

The feel-good “Dream Horse” is based on a true story set in a former mining town in Wales where a group of folks form a syndicate to raise a thoroughbred. Grocery store worker/barmaid Jan Vokes (Toni Collette) convinces her friends and neighbors to pledge money to join the syndicate to sponsor a horse known as Dream Alliance.
MoviesDeadline

‘Dream Horse’ Review: Toni Collette & Damian Lewis In Winning, Feel-Good True Racing Tale

If audiences are looking for a little uplift after a long time locked down, if they want a feeling of hope and human connection, and if they long for just a good old-fashioned, Rocky-like feel-good story, then Dream Horse, is the must-see movie for them. Finally hitting theaters Friday after debuting at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, it’s one of those small gems that somehow gets made in the shadow of blockbuster tentpoles and genre films. This true story of a small Welsh town and the unlikely racehorse champion that brings them together is a lovely movie designed to make you feel good about life. Nothing wrong with that.
Movieswibqam.com

Toni Collette overcomes linguistic hurdles in Welsh horse drama

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – With an almost entirely Welsh cast and filming in southeast Wales, Australian actor Toni Collette found herself completely immersed in the culture in the new feel-good film “Dream Horse”, but said she struggled with the accent. “Wales had never been at the top of my travel...
MoviesMidland Reporter-Telegram

Toni Collette elevates the formulaic but feel-good racehorse movie 'Dream Horse'

Based on a true story, "Dream Horse" is a straightforward and unfussy feel-good drama about a group of ordinary people from a small Welsh town who decide to inject a little zest (and the risk of financial ruin) into their humdrum lives by breeding a racehorse, although none of them has the slightest experience in the field. Improbably, the stallion - named Dream Alliance for the motley assortment of naive and starry-eyed nobodies who form a syndicate to financially support, raise and race him - manages to do better than anyone could have imagined.
Animalsinlander.com

Dream Horse

The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award® nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group's investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Dream Horse’ Review: ‘Seabiscuit’ Meets ‘The Full Monty’ in a Welsh Charmer Starring Toni Collette

About a lovable group of working-class stiffs and red-faced retirees in a former South Wales mining village who find new reason to get out of bed in the morning when they pool their resources and invest in breeding a thoroughbred, Euros Lyn’s “Dream Horse” is more than a little hackneyed for something based on such an amazing true story. And yet, the Rocky-like theatrics that dominate the home stretch — already familiar to anyone who remembers Louise Osmond’s equally winsome 2015 documentary on the subject, “Dark Horse” — are perhaps the least compelling aspect of a light matinee that can fray around the edges as it strains to thread the needle between “The Full Monty” and “Seabiscuit.” On the contrary, “Dream Horse” hits its stride off the track, where the paint-by-numbers drama of winning and losing takes a backseat to a more nuanced tale about the need to get back in the race.
AnimalsJanesville Gazette

Review: Giddy up, 'Dream Horse' is a rousing true story with heart

A small group of townspeople from Wales wades into the waters of big time horse racing in "Dream Horse," an unlikely but true tale that gallops to victory because of the size of its heart. Director Euros Lyn tells this story of a dreamer who upsets the ranks of the...
MoviesEvening Star

Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert join Bandit cast

Mel Gibson and Elisha Cuthbert have joined the cast of 'Bandit'. The pair will star alongside Josh Duhamel in the movie, which is based on Robert Knuckle’s best-selling true crime novel 'The Flying Bandit, Bringing Down Canada's Most Daring Armed Robber', which was inspired by the life of Gilbert Galvan.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Full Moon Features horror Don’t Let Her In gets a poster and trailer

Full Moon Features has released a poster and trailer for writer-director Ted Nicolaou’s (Terrorvision, Subspecies, The Vampire Journals) two-part horror film Don’t Let Her In, which stars Kelly Curran (Love is Blind), Lorin Doctor (Too Old to Die Young) and Cole Pendery (Criminal Minds). Check them out here, along with the official synopsis….
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Jacqueline Bisset Talks Steve McQueen in Bullitt

Jacqueline Bisset spoke about working with Steve McQueen prior to this weekend’s airing of Bullitt during the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival. Produced on a $4 million budget, Bullitt would go on to earn just north of $42 million at the box office after its 1968 opening. The film is also notable for featuring one of the most iconic car chase scenes in cinematic history. It has been spoofed or paid homage time and time again. Frank P. Keller took home an Oscar for Best Film Editing while the film also earned a Sound nomination. Across the pond, the film earned five nominations at the BAFTA Awards.
TV & Videosmyimperfectlife.com

The creepiest scary movies on Netflix that'll make you jump

Be warned: this list will likely force you to sleep with the lights on. A marathon of scary movies on Netflix is guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine and elicit a scream or two. If you're down for a bit of a fright on movie night, we've rounded...
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Movie review: ‘Dream Horse’ resonates with warm sense of humor and heart

What’s in a name? For the plucky Welsh racehorse Dream Alliance, well, a lot. His mighty moniker reflects the big dreams of his unlikely owners, a syndicate of working-class folks from a tiny Welsh coal mining village. Based on a true story, “Dream Horse” depicts the unlikely and amazing tale of Jan Vokes (played here by Toni Collette) who rallies her community to pitch in a few pounds a week and make a go of it in the high-stakes, high-class world of racehorses. In the rousing, inspirational “Dream Horse,” one remarkable colt allows an entire community to find a connection with each other that seems long lost.
Animalshorsenetwork.com

Dream Horse: A Charming Tale of a Welsh Underdog, With Steeplechases

One of the most captivating aspects of Bleecker Street Media’s new film Dream Horse is that so much of the rags-to-riches story is true. Dream Alliance was a real racehorse, bred and raised on, as his breeder Jan Vokes put it, “a slag heap.” He is still owned by a group of Welsh villagers who saved a small amount every week to breed, train and eventually race the horse in some of the biggest steeplechase races in the United Kingdom.