Update** – State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Ascension Parish

Update – After a continued investigation into this shooting incident, Troopers have arrested 35-year-old Jose Ortiz of San Juan, TX for violating LRS 14:108.2 Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence, LRS 14:103 Disturbing the Peace, LRS 14:92 Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile/While Committing a Crime, and LRS 14:34.1 Second Degree Battery. Troopers also arrested 38-year-old Juan Ortiz of Gonzales for violating LRS 14:108.2 Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence, LRS 14:103 Disturbing the Peace, LRS 14:92 Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile/While Committing a Crime, and LRS 14:27 Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer. Troopers also arrested a 15-year-old male for violating LRS 14:108.2 Resisting an Officer by Force or Violence, LRS 14:103 Disturbing the Peace, and LRS 14:27 Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer.