Coos Bay, OR

Roblan, Johnson appear to oust incumbents on CB school board, DeLeon leads

By ZACK DEMARS The World
World Link
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coos Bay school board will likely have two new faces after Tuesday’s special district election. Arnie Roblan looks like he’ll have another shot at public service: The former Marshfield High School teacher and principal and longtime state legislator was handily beating current school board member James LaBine in the race for his seat, with 58.6% of voters supporting Roblan and 40.8% voting for the incumbent.

