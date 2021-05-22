Roblan, Johnson appear to oust incumbents on CB school board, DeLeon leads

Coos Bay School District will fund improvements to other schools in the district after a better-than-expected rating netted nearly $78 million dollars in the bond sale. The original budget was $65.5 million dollars. The additional money will allow the district to fund improvements at Madison Elementary School in Empire. That work will begin in June and will be completed by August of 2022. Playground equipment has gone in at the new Eastside Elementary School and the new Marshfield Junior High School will be completed in July.