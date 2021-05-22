newsbreak-logo
Lady Lake, FL

Lady Lake man nabbed driving in Belleview with suspended license

By Larry D. Croom
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old Lady Lake man was arrested Thursday in Belleview after claiming that he didn’t know his driver’s license was suspended. A Belleview police officer was patrolling U.S. Hwy. 441 when he spotted a red Hyundai passenger car traveling southbound next to him. The officer conducted a records check and discovered that the registered owner of the vehicle, Maurice Marquis Morgan, had a suspended driver’s license for failing to pay multiple traffic fines, a police report states.

