Lady Lake man nabbed driving in Belleview with suspended license
A 26-year-old Lady Lake man was arrested Thursday in Belleview after claiming that he didn’t know his driver’s license was suspended. A Belleview police officer was patrolling U.S. Hwy. 441 when he spotted a red Hyundai passenger car traveling southbound next to him. The officer conducted a records check and discovered that the registered owner of the vehicle, Maurice Marquis Morgan, had a suspended driver’s license for failing to pay multiple traffic fines, a police report states.www.villages-news.com