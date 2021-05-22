TikTok Star Dixie D’Amelio Rates Ex-Boyfriend Griffin Johnson on ‘F*ckboy’ Scale While Promoting New Song
Charli D’Amelio‘s sister Dixie D’Amelio has released a new song, and this one comes after her exes. The older D’Amelio sister released “F***boy,” an anthem calling out her problematic exes who did her wrong. The TikTok star promoted the new single by rating ex-boyfriends, her friend’s exes, and even Charli’s alleged ex, Chase Hudson (AKA Lil Huddy). Here’s what the “One Whole Day” singer had to say about ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson, and where he ranks on the “F***boy” scale.www.cheatsheet.com