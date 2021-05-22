CBP Reports Second Multi-Million-Dollar Meth Seizure at Otay Mesa in a Week

Meth hidden in a shipment of watermelons at Otay Mesa. Courtesy CBP

Customers and Border Protection reported Saturday the second multi-million-dollar meth seizure at Otay Mesa in a week.

On May 18, at 6:45 p.m., CBP officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility discovered more than 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of watermelons after an encounter with a truck driver.

During the inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver along with the shipment for an intensive examination.

A CBP canine team screened the tractor-trailer and alerted the shipment of watermelons.

CBP officers searched the cargo and discovered a combination of 193 wrapped plastic containers and packages of methamphetamine concealed within the watermelon crates.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $2.5 million.

The 47-year-old Mexican male driver was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt.

CBP officers turned the driver over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The driver is currently facing federal charges and has been transported to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer, and narcotics.

“We don’t frequently see seizures of this size, but they are certainly a risk in the cargo environment,” said Anne Maricich, acting CBP director of field operations in San Diego. “Stopping over 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine is a critical activity for the security and health of our nation.”