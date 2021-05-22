newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

CBP Reports Second Multi-Million-Dollar Meth Seizure at Otay Mesa in a Week

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6gT8_0a89tBNA00
Meth hidden in a shipment of watermelons at Otay Mesa. Courtesy CBP

Customers and Border Protection reported Saturday the second multi-million-dollar meth seizure at Otay Mesa in a week.

On May 18, at 6:45 p.m., CBP officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility discovered more than 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of watermelons after an encounter with a truck driver.

During the inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver along with the shipment for an intensive examination.

A CBP canine team screened the tractor-trailer and alerted the shipment of watermelons.

CBP officers searched the cargo and discovered a combination of 193 wrapped plastic containers and packages of methamphetamine concealed within the watermelon crates.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $2.5 million.

The 47-year-old Mexican male driver was arrested for the alleged narcotic smuggling attempt.

CBP officers turned the driver over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The driver is currently facing federal charges and has been transported to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer, and narcotics.

“We don’t frequently see seizures of this size, but they are certainly a risk in the cargo environment,” said Anne Maricich, acting CBP director of field operations in San Diego. “Stopping over 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine is a critical activity for the security and health of our nation.”

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#Smuggling#Seizures#Federal Charges#Border Protection#Mexican#Cbp Officers#Cbp Director#Methamphetamine#Narcotics#Officer#Containers And Packages#Plastic#Watermelons#Field Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Spring Valley, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

‘Name-Brand’ Candies with Cannabis? 5 Held in Raid on Illegal Spring Valley Shop

Five people were facing criminal charges Friday following their arrests during a raid on an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley, authorities reported. Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, including SWAT officers, served a search warrant at the illicit cannabis shop in the 10500 block of Campo Road in Spring Valley about 5 p.m. Thursday, said Nancy Blanco, a lieutenant with the regional law enforcement agency.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Appeals Court Upholds Conviction of San Diego Man Who Committed Robbery Spree

A federal appeals court panel Thursday upheld the conviction and 85-year prison sentence for a San Diego man who committed a series of armed robberies across the county. Juan Marquis Holiday was convicted by a San Diego federal jury last year for robbing and attempting to rob 10 businesses in San Diego, Spring Valley and La Mesa across a four-month period in early 2017. Victims testified at trial that they were threatened with a gun during the robberies, with some victims alleging they were pistol whipped, kicked and beaten. He also fired a gun on five of those occasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Emerald Hills Killings Suspect Kenneth Earl Brooks Arrested in Separate Cases

A 21-year-old alleged gang member was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of fatally shooting a man and woman in Emerald Hills over the course of the last 12 months. Detectives arrested Kenneth Earl Brooks of San Diego on Wednesday in connection with the slayings of Tamara Shellum two weeks ago and Arif Abdalla last year in the suburban enclave east of Interstate 805 and south of state Route 94, according to San Diego police.