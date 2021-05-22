Backstage Reaction To WWE Announcing 25 City Tour
It’s been a big week for WWE as the company recently announced a 25 city tour that will see the return of fans starting in July with three events in Texas. PWInsider reports that when WWE made the announcement regarding a return to the road it wasn’t a surprise among talents. It was noted that while talents weren’t told about the announcement, or the dates ahead of time, they were informally told that plans to return to the road were being made for the near future.stillrealtous.com