newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Backstage Reaction To WWE Announcing 25 City Tour

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a big week for WWE as the company recently announced a 25 city tour that will see the return of fans starting in July with three events in Texas. PWInsider reports that when WWE made the announcement regarding a return to the road it wasn’t a surprise among talents. It was noted that while talents weren’t told about the announcement, or the dates ahead of time, they were informally told that plans to return to the road were being made for the near future.

stillrealtous.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Combat#Reaction Time#Smackdown#Toyota Center#American Airlines Center#Bank#Dickies Arena#Backstage#Pwinsider#Dallas Tickets#July#Houston#Sale#Talents#Company#Cities#Fort Worth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEgivemesport.com

NXT star Velveteen Dream was backstage at WWE RAW this week

WWE fans are always excited to hear about potential NXT Superstars being called up to the main roster. In the past 12 months, we've seen some massive names debut on SmackDown and RAW, including Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Riddle and Damian Priest. Three of those have already captured gold in...
WWEcultaholic.com

Report: WWE Planning To Resume Touring In July

WWE is planning to go back on the road in a couple of months. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, WWE plans to resume touring starting with the July 16 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. There is no word on where that show will take place as of yet.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Korn Announces Summer Tour

8/7 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds. 8/8 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. 8/10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. 8/11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live. 8/13 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New Dates Announced For WWE International Tour

Promoter TEG Dainty has announced new dates for WWE’s planned return to Australia and New Zealand. The dates were re-scheduled for July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the shows are being moved to August 2022. The following new dates were announced:. * Saturday, July 31, 2021 at...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Note On Fans Returning To Future WWE Live Events, Extreme Rules

Seems as though we may be seeing the return of the WWE Universe to future WWE live events, including Extreme Rules (in July), very soon. The Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast (via Twitter) is reporting that live fan attendance may began as early as July 16th, July 18th and 19th, respectively. They tweeted the following,
CelebritiesPopculture

Ashley McBryde Announces 37-City This Town Talks Tour

Ashley McBryde is preparing to make a long-awaited return to the road, announcing her This Town Talks Tour this week. The expansive trek will begin on June 12 in Roanoke, Virginia and continue throughout the rest of 2021 and into 2022 before wrapping in January in Cleveland, Ohio. "AAAAAND we’re...
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on Opening Match for WWE WrestleMania Backlash (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– According to a report by PWInsider, Charlotte Flari vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley is slated to open the main pay-per-view card for tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash event. Ripley will be defending her Raw Women’s Championship against both women. Additionally, PWInsider noted that WWE has been tinkering with the match...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Dead & Company announce 2021 U.S. tour, playing Hollywood Bowl, Citi Field, Wrigley Field, more

Dead and Company -- featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- didn't get to tour in 2020 thanks to the pandemic, but are planning to be out in force later this year, having just announced an extensive 31-date U.S. tour. Dates kick off August 16 in Raleigh, NC and other stops include NYC (Citi Field on 8/20), Philly, the Boston area, Cincinnati, Chicago (Wrigley Field on 9/17 & 9/18), Tampa, Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and more, wrapping up with a three-night run in Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl on October 29-31.
Musictreblezine.com

Nothing announce fall tour

Nothing have announced a fall tour. Starting in October, the Philadelphia shoegazers will make their way around North America in support of last year’s The Great Dismal, with support from Frankie Rose. The group is also reissuing their 2016 album Tired of Tomorrow as a fifth anniversary deluxe edition, featuring a bonus flexi disc with an unreleased demo. Check out Nothing’s tour dates below.
WWEPosted by
Deadline

WWE To Resume Live Tours With 25-City Slate Through Labor Day

The WWE, whose lucrative live events business was neutralized last year during the coronavirus pandemic, has set a 25-city schedule as it gets set to resume touring on July 16. Texas, which has been one of the most aggressive states in loosening Covid-19 safety restrictions, will be the first state...
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Status Update on Humberto Carrillo Following WWE Raw

– As previously reported, Humberto Carrillo appeared to be hurt or possibly injured during his match with Sheamus during last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Humberto Carrillo attempted a Sunset Flip on Sheamus to the outside, but landed awkwardly. Then Sheamus fell on Carrillo’s knee before being declared the winner. Dave Meltzer commented on Carrillo’s condition on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio show.
WWEComicBook

Report: Controversial NXT Star Backstage During This Week's WWE Raw

While he hasn't appeared on NXT since last December, former NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream was reportedly backstage during this week's edition of Monday Night Raw (via Wrestling Observer Radio). The 25-year-old was accused of sexual misconduct on two separate occasions back in 2020. That controversy, along with recovering from a car accident, saw him miss several months of television before being initially brought back to television as a heel last August.
WWEfoxbangor.com

WWE Will Return To Live Touring In July, On The Road Again!

Vince McMahon’s wrestling org. is finally ready to take the show back on the road … announcing a 25-date tour set to kick off in July. Of course, it’s been more than a year since the WWE has hosted any events outside of Florida … with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the org. to create its ThunderDome setup in the Sunshine State.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE targeting a mid-July return to touring

AEW may not be the only major pro wrestling company heading back on the road in July as WWE is looking to do the same. In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed the news that was first reported by Mat Men's Andrew Zarian on Thursday that WWE is exploring a return to touring in a few months.