Valley Forge, PA

PJM Summer Outlook Forecasts Adequate Supplies To Serve Electric Demand

MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 2 days ago
VALLEY FORGE, PA — PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest electric grid operator, forecasts adequate supply to meet summer electricity needs for the 65 million customers it serves in what is expected to be a relatively hot summer. PJM power system operators have forecasted a peak demand for electricity this summer...

West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

#Electric Power#Power Grid#Power Generation#Electricity Supply#Supply And Demand#Power Supply#Excess Supply#Short Supply#Pjm Interconnection#The Pjm Learning Center#Electricity Demand#Pjm President#Adequate Supply#Summer Electricity#Peak Demand#Outlook#Peak Load Operations#Sufficient Resources#Reliable Service#Called Load Forecasting
