Kurt Angle On Threatening To Beat Up Vince McMahon, Sending Vince Graphic Text Messages

Kurt Angle had an incredible run with WWE from 1999 to 2006, but when he was on his way out of the company his relationship with Vince McMahon started to deteriorate. During a recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show the former WWE Champion was asked what his relationship was like with Vince McMahon in 2006, and he revealed that his own behavior became so erratic that at one point he was threatening to beat up the Chairman of the Board.