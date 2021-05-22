Chelsea Green On Why She Thinks She Was Released From WWE

Since his return to WWE at SummerSlam in 2020 Roman Reigns has had a different role than in the past but has gradually become the star character not only of SmackDown but of the whole WWE. The Tribal Chief of the company continues to dominate and direct the scenes in the blue show and in the last episode of Friday Night Smackdown he was the protagonist of a particular segment that ended up changing the cards and surprising both the protagonists and especially the fans of the WWE Universe.