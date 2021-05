On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 4:04 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a single motorcycle near the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue. According to reports, just before the crash, the driver of a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on North Lincoln Avenue when they lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons. After striking a curb, the driver was separated from the motorcycle and hit a chain-link fence.