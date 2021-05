In their penultimate game of the regular season, the LA Clippers will enter Houston to take on the Rockets on Friday at 6 p.m. It’ll be the second game of a back-to-back for LA, having played the night before in Charlotte (beating the Hornets 113-90). As of Thursday night’s postgame interview, Head Coach Tyronn Lue is “not sure yet” if he’ll elect to rest his stars; he said he’s going to consult with his training and sports science staff before making a decision. The Clippers will have a week off after the regular season concludes on Sunday (the playoffs begin on May 22), and they’d ideally hope to win out in order to retain the no. 3 seed in the Western Conference, though the matchups are still in flux. It’ll be interesting to see if Lue elects to tax Kawhi Leonard and Paul George now with that week off in mind.