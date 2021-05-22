Capitol Hill Pride bans police from 2021 march and rally
SEATTLE - Capitol Hill Pride & March is banning Seattle police officers during this year’s march and rally. The organization says Capitol Hill Pride will ban police officers during the events because it "does not have confidence at this time in Seattle’s police ability to protect the public and to protect the public’s right to protest", Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson LeFevre, the Capitol Hill Pride directors said in a joint press release statement Friday.www.q13fox.com