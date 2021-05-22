Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Starting Game 4

It’s safe to say that the past month was a tougher schedule than usual. The New York Islanders had to face the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and Boston Bruins in 11 of their 14 games this month, resulting in only eight wins in the month of April and the teams sliding to third place in the East Division. The Islanders struggled at times in the past month, and the grades for some of the players or shifts reflect that. While still one of the top teams in the division and poised to compete for the Stanley Cup, there are some concerns that need to be addressed in the final games.