Twins' Mitch Garver: Resting Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGarver is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Garver hits the bench after starting two games in a row. Only once this season has he made three consecutive starts. Willians Astudillo will start behind the plate in his absence.

www.cbssports.com
Willians Astudillo
Mitch Garver
#St Paul#Hits#Cleveland#Twins
