Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC217-240230- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0049.000000T0000Z-210525T1330Z/ /HTNM7.1.ER.210517T2145Z.210519T0545Z.210524T1330Z.NO/ 919 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 42.5 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 31.1 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.5 feet on 06/06/2013. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Mon 1pm 1am 1pm Little Osage River Basin Horton 41.0 42.5 Sun 8am 42.2 41.4 40.7alerts.weather.gov