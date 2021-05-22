newsbreak-logo
Vernon County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC217-240230- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0049.000000T0000Z-210525T1330Z/ /HTNM7.1.ER.210517T2145Z.210519T0545Z.210524T1330Z.NO/ 919 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Little Osage River near Horton. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 8:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 42.5 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 31.1 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 42.5 feet on 06/06/2013. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Mon 1pm 1am 1pm Little Osage River Basin Horton 41.0 42.5 Sun 8am 42.2 41.4 40.7

Vernon County, MO
Horton, MO
Missouri State
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Polk, St. Clair, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Polk; St. Clair; Vernon FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CEDAR, NORTHEASTERN DADE, NORTHWESTERN GREENE, SOUTHWESTERN POLK, SOUTH CENTRAL ST. CLAIR AND EASTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms is coming to an end. However, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Walnut Grove, Fair Play, Morrisville, Dadeville, Jerico Springs and Aldrich. This includes the following low water crossings Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills, Route M at Bear Creek east of Stockton, Route W at Turkey Creek just west of Eudora, Highway 215 west of Bona and Farm Road 22 at Asher Creek 6 miles east of Walnut Grove.
Barton County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barton, Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barton; Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.