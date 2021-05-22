newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Clair County, MO

Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 02:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC185-231400- /O.CON.KSGF.FL.W.0048.000000T0000Z-210528T0720Z/ /TBVM7.1.ER.210520T0922Z.210524T0000Z.210527T0720Z.UU/ 850 PM CDT Sat May 22 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River at Taberville. * Until late Thursday night. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 25.6 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Clair County, MO
City
Horton, MO
City
Schell City, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Stage#Missouri Osage River#Www Weather Gov#Vernon County#Motorists#Severity#Bates Counties#Target Area#Drive#Moderate Certainty#Sat#Taberville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

With Olympics looming, US advises against travel to Japan due to COVID-19

The U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan because of a new wave of coronavirus cases just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin. The department also issued its "Level 4" warning against travel to Sri Lanka amid surging infections there. It saw a lower risk in visiting the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda , lowering the islands to a "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel" designation.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

CNN anchor: Marjorie Taylor Greene comments 'make me sick'

CNN anchor John Berman called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ’s (R-Ga.) comparison of mask mandates to the Holocaust on his CNN morning show “New Day” on Monday. “[Your words] don’t make me uncomfortable, they make me sick,” Berman said, referring to the lawmaker. Greene has been criticized for Friday...