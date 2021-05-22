newsbreak-logo
Costilla County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO...WESTERN LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 1259 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spanish Peaks, or 13 miles east of Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, moving north at 50 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Walsenburg and Colorado City.

alerts.weather.gov
Alamosa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ALAMOSA...SOUTHERN SAGUACHE...WEST CENTRAL COSTILLA AND NORTHEASTERN CONEJOS COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 228 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alamosa East to near San Luis Lake. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. This activity is developing in an environment that could support brief funnel clouds, or perhaps a brief, weak tornado. While highly uncertain, if a tornado were to develop, localized damage could occur. Please monitor the latest information from the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Locations impacted include Alamosa, Alamosa East, San Luis Lake and Great Sand Dunes.
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Las Animas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Spring Burn Scar in South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Western Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 146 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Big Branch and Indian Creeks. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Cuchara and Cuchara Pass. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Cucharas River, North Fork Purgatoire River, South Fork West Indian Creek, and Cucharas Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 259 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Raton Pass to near Hoehne, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville, Model, Hoehne and Raton Pass. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baca County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County, Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms developing along a line extending from 14 miles northwest of Kenton to near Two Buttes. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. While uncertain, this activity may also eventually produce a landspout or two this afternoon. A landspout is a tornado, which is typically brief and weak, but would be capable of producing damage. Continue to monitor the latest information from the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Locations impacted include Springfield, Walsh, Pritchett and Vilas.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 pm this evening for gusty winds, low relative humidity values, dry fuels, and high Haines indices for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND HIGH HAINES INDICES, FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread and growth. * Haines...6.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 11:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 to 6 inches... with most of the accumulating snow occuring above 8000 feet. * WHERE...the Sawatch Range, Mosquito Range, Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Garita Mountains, eastern San Juan Mountains, Teller County and northwestern Fremont County. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could difficult across the higher areas due to slushy roads at times and poor visibility.