Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC013-217-240230- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0047.000000T0000Z-210528T0417Z/ /SCZM7.1.ER.210519T1715Z.210523T1800Z.210527T0417Z.NO/ 918 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * Until Thursday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening and continue falling to 25.1 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, flood waters impact B Highway 2.5 miles east of Rich Hill in the vicinity of the Bates County Drainage Ditch. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 32.5 feet on 09/18/1998. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.alerts.weather.gov