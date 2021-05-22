newsbreak-logo
Bates County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 23:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC013-217-240230- /O.EXT.KSGF.FL.W.0047.000000T0000Z-210528T0417Z/ /SCZM7.1.ER.210519T1715Z.210523T1800Z.210527T0417Z.NO/ 918 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Thursday evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Osage River near Schell City. * Until Thursday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday evening and continue falling to 25.1 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, flood waters impact B Highway 2.5 miles east of Rich Hill in the vicinity of the Bates County Drainage Ditch. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 32.5 feet on 09/18/1998. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for the South Grand River at Urich. * Until late Wednesday night. * At 10:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to 27.7 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall to 25.7 feet and begin rising again early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 26.7 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Flooding occurs across locations within 0.5 to 1.5 miles of the river. Areas affected include low lying pastures along with cropland and secondary roads. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, K Highway is under water approximately 1 mile south of Urich. Many other roads along the river are flooded as well. * Impact...At 29.5 feet, Flood waters approach 4th Street at Elm Street, and one block west of Green Street. Basement and garage flooding also occurs near 4th and Elm streets. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am South Grand River Urich 24.0 19.8 Sun 10pm 25.6 25.7 23.7