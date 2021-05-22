Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 20:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:03:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.5 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 11.2 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 28.5 Sat 7pm 27.8 21.7 19.7