Cooper County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 20:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:03:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.5 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 11.2 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue 1am 1am 1am Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 28.5 Sat 7pm 27.8 21.7 19.7

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cooper A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COOPER COUNTY At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otterville, or 9 miles west of Tipton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Cooper County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Pettis, Randolph, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Cooper; Howard; Pettis; Randolph; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHARITON...SOUTHERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN PETTIS...EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...HOWARD CENTRAL SALINE AND CENTRAL COOPER COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brunswick to 11 miles southeast of Marshall. Movement was east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Marshall, Boonville, Fayette, Slater, Salisbury, Huntsville, Glasgow, New Franklin, Brunswick, Pilot Grove, Higbee, Keytesville, Clark, Armstrong, Prairie Home, Gilliam, Nelson, Miami and Renick. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 76 and 114. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and north central Missouri.