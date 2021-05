PARTISANS and BPD quadrangle employs bold parametricism in the design of its 55 yonge tower in downtown toronto. the tower is defined by its soft lines and sinuous curves, from its playfully-designed bubble-like facade, to the monumental arcade at the level of the street, to its overall profile which undulates above the skyline. the project will introduce 66-stories of mixed-use programming to the city’s financial district, including workspace, retail, and nearly 500 residential units. marking a collaboration between the toronto-based architecture firms and real estate developer H&R REIT, the new icon will replace two existing towers — one of which was realized in 1958 by canadian modernist architect peter dickinson with page + steele architects — as a response to the rapid growth of the city.