YouTuber Rissa and Quan Announced That They Are Pregnant, Check Wiki, Biography, Net Worth!

By Kritika Kumari
getindianews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA piece of good news is coming from the YouTubers. Their names are Riss and Quan. The lovely couple is expecting a newborn baby in November 2021. This news made many fans excited. Now, they all are seeking more details. They were silent about their coming child. After a long time, the YouTuber revealed that they are going to be blessed with the birth of a child. This pregnancy was hidden from fans for many months. Even the pictures, they posted on the social media sites her baby bump was not visible in those pictures. Now, through youtube videos, they informed everyone about their good news.

