YouTuber Rissa and Quan Announced That They Are Pregnant, Check Wiki, Biography, Net Worth!

In the mid-2010s, about 100 years ago in internet years, one of the cornerstones of editorial strategy on the internet was to publish “identity shares,” a term used to describe pieces that were designed to appeal to a specific reader’s identity, such as “22 Reasons Why Being Child-Free is the Best” or “17 Things Only the Middle Child Knows” or “Six Questions We Need to Stop Asking Bisexual Disney Adults.” This was in the halcyon days of new media, when publications derived the bulk of their traffic from Facebook, and although people’s posting habits got a lot more sophisticated with the advent of new and diverse social-media platforms, for a few glorious years they fucking loved posting this content on their pages. And it’s easy to see why: in a milieu that claims to prioritize authenticity — especially if it’s presented in the most milquetoast context possible — sharing a listicle like “99 Memories All Left-Handed Nineties Kids Have” is a way to telegraph your identity in a completely benign, inoffensive way.