Violent Crimes

Ian Somerhalder and His Wife Nikki Reed Net Worth In 2021 Explored!

By Charitarth Ahlawat
getindianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a saying about this that Ian Somerhalder’s net worth wouldn’t have been so high if it wasn’t for her wife and on the internet these days he has been giving people advice of what not to do as he has showering people with the mistakes that he has committed in the past when it comes to businesses that he earlier did in 2021 and here we present you with the actor’s net worth and also about the business deal that has lead to some debt on him which happened many years ago.

getindianews.com
State
Louisiana State
DrinksRegister Citizen

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Launch New Brother's Bond Bourbon Whiskey

One morning earlier this spring near Los Angeles, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley are Zooming in from their new office space while, they explain, construction is going on outside. The veteran Vampire Diaries stars, who played the Salvatore brothers on the popular CW show, aren’t on set to film anything right now — instead, they’re gearing up to release the new, highly-anticipated whiskey they co-founded, called — what else? — Brother’s Bond Bourbon.
Ian Somerhalder revealed that his wife of six years, Nikki Reed, rescued him from a real-life "nightmare" that left him millions of dollars in debt. The Vampire Diaries alum, 42, shared the personal story on Instagram on Friday, May 21, while wishing her a happy belated 33rd birthday. In the post, he said he owed Nikki so much "gratitude" for saving him from the bad business deal a few years ago. He addressed his love letter to "This mama. This human," and wrote, "I've never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into." Before the couple got together, he...
You might know actor Ian Somerhalder for his portrayal of snarky Salvatore brother Damon on The Vampire Diaries or his character Boone on Lost. Now, he's even created a bourbon brand called Brother's Bond Bourbon with co-star Paul Wesley, which has rocketed off shelves. But Brother's Bond wasn't his first business investment, and he recently revealed a failed business venture that almost left him bankrupt.
Ian Somerhalder credits Nikki Reed for helping him out of 8-figure debt after ‘terrible business situation’

Ian Somerhalder is singing wife Nikki Reed’s praises after revealing she spent two years saving him from massive financial debt. "I’ve never disclosed this publicly, but this woman worked selflessly for 2yrs to build me out of a terrible business situation I got myself into," Somerhalder explained in a lengthy photo caption shared on Friday. "Before Nik and I got together I built a company while shooting TVD that was important to me."
Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder bonded on the set of their popular series “The Vampire Diaries,” and also developed a shared love of bourbon. Now, the stars have their own Brother’s Bond bourbon, and they take their distillery and spirit seriously. The guys are hands-on every step of the way, and they make sure everything is “regenerative” and environmentally sustainable.
The ‘Blood Brothers’ Cocktail by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley is inspired by Damon and Stefan Salvatore. Hello, sibling. Do you want a cocktail? Brother’s Bond, the bourbon created by Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder, will transport you to the world of The Vampire Diaries. Not only because the actors are reuniting, but also because they created a signature cocktail based on Damon and Stefan Salvatore’s characters.
