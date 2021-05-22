newsbreak-logo
Video Games

How to Configure Your Xbox Series X/S Controller

By Ben Stegner
makeuseof.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox has made great strides towards accessibility, allowing more people to enjoy video games. One of the most important functions for accessibility is allowing players to remap their controller configuration so it's most comfortable for them. And on the Xbox Series X/Series S, you can easily configure your controller so...

Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

After months of sellouts, Xbox is trialling a Series X|S reservation program

Microsoft is piloting a program in which selected Xbox One users can reserve Xbox Series X and S consoles for purchase, seemingly direct from the company. The Console Purchase Pilot is available to US Xbox Insiders who register via their Xbox One consoles. Details can be found on the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One, but Microsoft says not all who registered will be selected due to limited space.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Ghostrunner 2 Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

Publisher 505 Games and Polish developer One More Level have announced a sequel to the first-person slash 'em up game, Ghostrunner, called Ghostrunner 2. The game is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Digital Bros., the parent company of 505 Games, in a press release...
Video GamesComicBook

Original Xbox Dashboard Animation Now Live on Xbox Series X|S

A new dynamic background has been added for the Xbox Series X|S, and it's meant to evoke the dashboard animation of the original Xbox console. The new background was added as part of the system's latest update, and it's called "The Original." Whether you're an Xbox fan that's been with the brand since the beginning, or you're a newcomer that just happens to like the style, it's definitely an exciting new option! On social media, the new background seems to be a big hit with Xbox fans, and it seems like a lot of them will be switching from their current option to the new one, as a result.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER Adds an Xbox Series X|S Version

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER adds an Xbox Series X|S version alongside the previously announced Windows PC and Mac (Steam, Epic Games Store), Xbox One, PS4, and PS5 versions, developer MidBoss announced. “Neo-San Francisco, with its cyberpunk mix of corporate interests, technological and biological advancement, and diverse cast with a lot...
Video GamesGizmodo

Microsoft Is Rolling Out Dolby Vision for Xbox Series X and S Insiders

If you’re a part of the Xbox Insider Alpha ring, good news: Microsoft is rolling out Dolby Vision on the Xbox Series X and S consoles this week. Dolby Vision is an HDR format that adds dynamic metadata to an image, which translates to brighter highlights, sharper contrasts, and more vibrant colors. It was initially announced for the next-gen Xbox consoles back in September, making them the first ever to support the format. The news was tweeted out earlier today by Microsoft’s Larry Hryb, the director of programming for Xbox Live. If you are an Insider, you’ll want to make sure your TV’s firmware is updated and has the specs to play Dolby Vision content.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Cosmic Top Secret Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

EXPERIENCE SOMETHING UNIQUE “Cosmic Top Secret” is the weird, but official, term NATO uses for top confidentiality. A fitting name for this game since it needed military clearance to be released! Cosmic Top Secret won multiple awards for the innovative ways it engages players in deeply documented plots. The game even inspired the creation of a life-size event at the Cold War Museum of Denmark. - “a fascinating means of storytelling” - Indie Game Reviewer - “beautiful, abstract papercraft art designs” - GameSpot - “will linger with you long after the credits roll.” - The Indie Game Website SPIES, SOLDIERS & POLITICIANS Meet people who made history - spies, army leaders, math geniuses, fighter pilots and more - from both sides of the Iron Curtain and with incredible, absurd or thrilling stories. FIRST COMPUTERS & NUCLEAR THREAT Discover fascinating programs and devices designed to outsmart the enemy in a tense context of international espionage and fear of atomic war. This is the dawn of new technologies. DEEPLY PERSONAL, YET RELATABLE STORY “Like a million others, I’m an ordinary 'kid of the Cold War'. Just a very curious one with parents working in Intelligence services. By getting to know me and my family better, you might see yourself and even feel the itch to investigate your loved ones!” - Trine Laier (“T”) PUBLISHED BY Nakana.io “We gather games that share a strong experience to remember. We’d never seen anything like Cosmic Top Secret before!” - Mikaël Bourget, founder of the publishing label.
Video Gamestechacrobat.com

Dolby Vision gaming is arriving at Xbox Series X and S

Microsoft has revealed that Dolby Vision is soon arriving at the Xbox Series X and S. It will make them the first gaming consoles to have this technology. Insider Alpha Ring members can enjoy Dolby Vision gaming now, while the rest of the gamers will need to wait for the test phase to get complete.
Video GamesCNET

Xbox Series X restock: When it's back in stock, how to get one this week

Xbox Series X and S consoles are not as difficult to find as the PS5, but it can still be a challenge. Last week, Walmart and Microsoft restocked both systems, while GameStop received some Xbox Series S bundles. It was a busy weekend for folks trying to get their hands on this console, but Microsoft's new Console Purchase Pilot program might offer a way to cut the line.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Scarlet Nexus demo is a timed exclusive for Xbox Series X|S

You will be able to try Bandai Namco's highly-anticipated anime action RPG Scarlet Nexus very soon, thanks to a demo version, which will be available later this month. Bandai Namco announced the news today via their official social media channels. It seems that the demo will be coming to all...
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Here's How Microsoft Is Attacking The Xbox Series X Scalper Issue

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Console Purchase Pilot, a program it’s come up with the combat the problem with scalpers. By now it’s no secret that the Xbox Series X, as well as the PS5, and soon maybe the Nintendo Switch, have been facing stock issues the past 7 months. Much of this was due to the semiconductor shortage and the Trump tariffs. But it was also made worse by scalpers using bot programs to snag dozens and dozens of consoles for resale. At ridiculously high prices no less.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Series X Expands To China, As Xbox Game Studios Reaches Deal With Tencent's Timi

Xbox has made a pair of big-time announcements for its expansion into China, including the first word on the Xbox Series X|S launch in China and a partnership with a big studio. On Thursday, Xbox China said it will announce the launch details for the Xbox Series X|S at some point this week. As analyst Daniel Ahmad reminds us, the next-gen console platform was approved for release back in December 2020, paving the way for this announcement.