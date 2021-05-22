Champ Returns In Irish 1000 Guineas

Now that the abnormally dry Spring has given way to an ongoing wet spell, Sunday's G1 Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas at The Curragh looks poised for John Oxley's Pretty Gorgeous (Fr) (Lawman {Fr}) to re-impose herself on a division she had largely mastered by the end of 2020. Labelled a 'TDN Rising Star' on her impressive debut at Bellewstown in July, she remained unbeaten on ground softer than good thereafter, adding this track's G2 Debutante S. and Newmarket's G1 Fillies' Mile to her tally. Second to Shale (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}) when the going was markedly livelier in both the G3 Silver Flash S. at Leopardstown and the G1 Moyglare Stud S. again at this venue on her other two starts, the Joseph O'Brien-trained bay was probably fortunate to sidestep a fast-ground G1 1000 Guineas due to an unsatisfactory scope and lines up a fresh filly. “Pretty Gorgeous is obviously one of our most exciting prospects for the season,” her trainer commented. “She just wasn't quite right prior to the 1000 Guineas, so we played it safe with her and didn't run. Given how firm the ground was, missing it might have been a blessing in disguise. We know from last year that she handles soft ground well and we've been very happy with her in the last couple of weeks. She looks in great order now and will hopefully produce a big effort. Her juvenile form entitles her to be right in the mix, so hopefully she runs a big one.”