Behind Viral Videos

What Is Adrians Kickback – Adrians Kick Back Tiktok Trend, Party – Here Are The Details

By Kajal Gupta
getindianews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdrian’s Kickback is one of the most trending phrases which is consecutively getting viral on Tik Tok. This raises due to an event posted on the Tik Tok. Yes, there is a post of the birthday party known as Adrian’s Kickback, which is stationed for Saturday night happens in a sleepy beach town. The name of this party has been picked from a song by Adrian Hour who is best known as the Argentinian DJ and music composer or a producer.

