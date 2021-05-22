Belmont Post Position Draw June 1
The post-position draw for the GI Belmont S. will be held Tuesday, June 1 at 11 a.m. in the Belmont Cafe at Belmont Park. The 153rd Belmont, which takes place Saturday, June 5, heads a three-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival kicks off Thursday, June 3 and will include 17 stakes races–including eight Grade Is–to be contested on Belmont day. The post-position draw will be followed by a Q&A session with selected trainers and owners moderated by NYRA.www.thoroughbreddailynews.com