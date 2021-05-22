Belmont Post Position Draw June 1

After days of conjecture, it's official: Medina Spirit will run in the 2021 Preakness Stakes. The post positions became official on Tuesday, with the Pimlico Race Course, operator of the Triple Crown's second jewel, releasing the official posts for the 10-horse race. The decision came after the Kentucky Derby winner's results were invalidated at Churchill Downs; the decision came after it tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone — 11 picograms more than the legal limit in races.