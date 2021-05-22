newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Belmont Post Position Draw June 1

thoroughbreddailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe post-position draw for the GI Belmont S. will be held Tuesday, June 1 at 11 a.m. in the Belmont Cafe at Belmont Park. The 153rd Belmont, which takes place Saturday, June 5, heads a three-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival kicks off Thursday, June 3 and will include 17 stakes races–including eight Grade Is–to be contested on Belmont day. The post-position draw will be followed by a Q&A session with selected trainers and owners moderated by NYRA.

www.thoroughbreddailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmont Park#Q A#Nyra#153rd Belmont#Belmont Day#Belmont Cafe#Races#Contact Pat Mckenna#Fs2 Beginning#Selected Trainers#Youtube Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsBleacher Report

Kentucky Derby Results 2021: Race Highlights, Video Replay and Reaction

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby offered a surprising winner in Medina Spirit another victory for Bob Baffert and a hotly contested race over the course of just over two minutes. In short, it was everything you hope for from the American Classic. NBC Sports posted the video replay...
Sportsamericasbestracing.net

A Closer Look at Derby Winner Medina Spirit and His Preakness Chances

Making the Grade, which will run through the 2021 Triple Crown races, focuses on the winners or top performers of the key races, usually from the previous weekend, who could make an impact on the Triple Crown. We’ll be taking a close look at impressive winners and evaluating their chances to win classic races based upon ability, running style, connections (owner, trainer, jockey), and pedigree.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Preakness Barn Notes: Midnight Bourbon Could Be Proof Positive on Saturday

(Midnight Bourbon / Photos by Holly M. Smith) Ron Winchell, who campaigns Louisiana Derby (G2) runner-up Midnight Bourbon in the name of his family’s Winchell Thoroughbreds, said he’s trying to keep his enthusiasm in check about their chances in Saturday’s 146th Preakness Stakes (G1) at Pimlico. “It’s hard not to...
SportsWashington Post

Odds, analysis and post positions for the 2021 Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown, is back to its normal spot on the third Saturday in May at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course. This year’s race, though, will be anything but normal. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the No. 3...
SportsNew York Post

Medina Spirit draws No. 3 post in Preakness Stakes amid scandal

BALTIMORE — Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit drew the No. 3 post on Tuesday in a field of 10 horses for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes as the 9-5 morning-line favorite. The draw came after Preakness officials said they would allow Medina Spirit to enter the 146tth running of the race at Pimlico Race Course. The Bob Baffert-trained horse will be subject to additional testing and monitoring, following the colt’s failed drug test after the Derby.
SportsSporting News

Preakness post positions: Full draw & odds for the 2021 Triple Crown race

After days of conjecture, it's official: Medina Spirit will run in the 2021 Preakness Stakes. The post positions became official on Tuesday, with the Pimlico Race Course, operator of the Triple Crown's second jewel, releasing the official posts for the 10-horse race. The decision came after the Kentucky Derby winner's results were invalidated at Churchill Downs; the decision came after it tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone — 11 picograms more than the legal limit in races.
SportsBleacher Report

How to Watch the Preakness 2021 Post Positions Draw: Live-Stream Info

On Tuesday, the field for the 146th Preakness Stakes will be set. Not only that, but it will be known which posts the horses will be starting from on Saturday evening at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. However, there's one question on everybody's mind at this point: Will Kentucky Derby...
SportsBleacher Report

Preakness 2021 Post Positions: Complete Listing for Every Horse

A busy and notable week in the world of horse racing continued Tuesday with the draw for the 2021 Preakness Stakes. All eyes are on Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit. The horse's win in the May 1 race could be invalidated after his post-race drug test indicated a potential violation. He is in the field for the Preakness and will start from Gate 3.
SportsBleacher Report

Preakness 2021 Post Positions: Updated Odds for Entire Lineup After Draw

A 10-horse field is set to run for the Black-Eyed Susans in the 146th Preakness Stakes amid Medina Spirit's controversial bid for the Triple Crown. The Kentucky Derby winner's status as the winner at Churchill Downs is in dispute. Bob Baffert's winning colt tested positive for excess amounts of betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory steroid. Whether the Derby's results will be upheld is going to rely on his split sample coming back negative.
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Belmont Park Entries, Saturday

1st_$94,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsBleacher Report

Latest Vegas Odds for Preakness 2021 After Post Draw

1. Ram (30-1) 2. Keepmeinmind (15-1) 5. Midnight Bourbon (5-1) 7. France Go de Ina (20-1) 8. Unbridled Honor (15-1) Odds courtesy of the Preakness Stakes morning lines. Of course, all eyes are on Medina Spirit after he was flagged for a positive drug test following the Kentucky Derby. The 21 picograms of betamethasone were well above the level allowed by Kentucky racing officials.
Animalspaulickreport.com

Malathaat Could Enter Belmont Stakes, If Velazquez Is Available

Undefeated Kentucky Oaks winner Malathaat is under consideration for the Grade 1 Belmont Stakes on June 5, reports the Thoroughbred Daily News. The 3-year-old daughter of Curlin is best suited by longer distances, explained Shadwell Farms' Vice President and General Manager Rick Nichols, and there aren't any other two-turn Grade 1 races for fillies and mares until July.
AnimalsBloodhorse.com

Rombauer Arrives at Belmont Park for Belmont Stakes

Pimlico Race Course, arrived at Belmont Park May 17 to prepare for the June 5 Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1). The Twirling Candy bay arrived at Belmont at around 10:00 a.m. ET Monday and will be stabled with trainer Jonathan Thomas. Accompanying the Preakness champ on the van...