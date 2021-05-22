newsbreak-logo
Who Raped Lady Gaga? Lady Gaga recalls the trauma of being raped at 19

By Charitarth Ahlawat
getindianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga has revealed some painful events that she has faced in her life, about some hurtful experiences that she wish that no one goes through as she recalled on the internet that how he got sexually abused and had been left pregnant she was just 19 years old, she has been also known as Stefani Germanotta as she spoke in an episode in which she was talking about the stories that have happened in the past when she was not at all famous.

