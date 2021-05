Deviled eggs are an incredibly simple yet iconic dish in American cuisine. If you've been to a party or gathering before, odds are that these delectable eggs were served as an appetizer, and you may have found yourself going back for seconds and even thirds. Typically, they're served in a classic way: the hardboiled egg whites hold the yolk mixture and may be topped with a seasoning like paprika. While you can't go wrong with this simple take, what if you could add an extra oomph to your deviled eggs and take the dish to the next level?