Paula Jacqueline Johnston Huffman

Dalton Days is set to ride back into downtown Longview from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The family-friendly festival, presented by the Gregg County Historical Museum, will take place in front of the museum on Fredonia Street and will include reenactments of the May 23, 1894, robbery of First National Bank by members of the Dalton Gang.