newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longview, TX

Paula Jacqueline Johnston Huffman

Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW — Services for Paula Jacqueline “Muddy” Johnston Huffman, 91, will be held at noon Saturday, May 22, at Longview Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend John Whitehurst officiating. Interment will follow at LaGrone’s Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Mrs. Huffman passed away Thursday, May 20, at Summer Meadows.

www.news-journal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Judson, TX
Longview, TX
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Fletcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sisters#Rader Funeral Home#Judson Grove High School#Summer Meadows#Heartsway Hospice#Iris Circle#Jacqueline Johnston#Mrs Huffman#C O Vicki Faulkner#Daughters#Nieces#Nephews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Zonta Club of Longveiw sets Women of Achievement Luncheon

The Zonta Club of Longview has scheduled its annual Women of Achievement Luncheon for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 25 at the Holiday Inn Infinity Center, 300 Tuttle Circle. The event recognizes local women who have made positive contributions to the Longview community, according to the organization. Scholarships will...
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Comments from readers at news-journal.com

Conversations get lively at news-journal.com, where commenters are encouraged to weigh in on stories via Facebook. Here are some recent comments:. Regarding, “Pine Tree ISD schedules student COVID-19 vaccine clinic,” Wednesday:. n. “Just wondering why schools seem to be jumping in for what I think may be the first time...
Texas StateKLTV

MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Dalton Days in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, Dalton Days will once again commemorate the day the Dalton Gang rode into Longview to rob a bank 127 years ago. Bill Dalton, the leader of the gang, brought a note demanding money into the First National Bank and a gunfight erupted when the sheriff, Jack Howard, the city marshal, and citizens fought back against the gang. The reenactment is meant to honor those citizens who risked and lost their lives to protect Longview.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Dalton Days festival set today in downtown Longview

Dalton Days is set to ride back into downtown Longview from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The family-friendly festival, presented by the Gregg County Historical Museum, will take place in front of the museum on Fredonia Street and will include reenactments of the May 23, 1894, robbery of First National Bank by members of the Dalton Gang.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Theatre Longview to present 'Steel Magnolias'

Theatre Longview will take the audience inside Truvy’s beauty shop during its production of “Steel Magnolias,” which opens Friday at Grace Crossing United Methodist Church. The play, directed by Denise Knutson, focuses on the bond a group of women share in a small Louisiana town and is based on the...
Longview, TXlongviewtexas.gov

2020 Department Award Recipients

On May 14, 2021, the Longview Police Department took a moment to recognize some of its personnel during National Police Week by presenting its annual awards. These officers and civilians were nominated by their peers for their outstanding service to the community. This year's ceremony was canceled prior to the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted. This year's award recipients were: