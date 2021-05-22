Paula Jacqueline Johnston Huffman
LONGVIEW — Services for Paula Jacqueline “Muddy” Johnston Huffman, 91, will be held at noon Saturday, May 22, at Longview Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend John Whitehurst officiating. Interment will follow at LaGrone’s Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Rader Funeral Home, Longview. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Mrs. Huffman passed away Thursday, May 20, at Summer Meadows.www.news-journal.com