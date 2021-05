LOUISVILLE, KY – Two years ago, Brad Cox got the phone call that every trainer wants to receive. “I got a call one day from Jimmy Bell and he said that he'd like to meet me at Churchill one morning,” Cox said of his initial conversation with the Godolphin USA president. “It was an honor to get a call like that. We met in my office and he said that they'd like to send us some 2-year-olds. You knew there were gonna be runners in that group and that they'd all have pedigree. There was no doubt about it.”