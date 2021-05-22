newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Playoffs? Yes, Playoffs!

By Terry Davis
tri-statedefender.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memphis “Road Warriors” – known officially as the Grizzlies – maneuvered past the Golden State Warriors and into the Western Conference Playoffs with an overtime win for a hungry young team on Friday night. “We are not taking anything for granted. We’ve had a chip on our shoulders our...

tri-statedefender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Warriors#Little Big Shots#Michigan Basketball#The Golden State Warriors#Chase Center#Tnt#Jazz#Dnp#Michigan State#Spurs#Big Time Shots#Three Point Range#Memphis#Ot#Tipoff#Double Digit Losers#Time#Orlando#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASportsGrid

Grayson Allen Doubtful Friday

Grayson Allen appeared to injure his left hand in Wednesday night’s encounter against the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen returned to finish the game, but it may have come at the expense of his participation in Friday night’s contest against the Orlando Magic. Evan Barnes reports that Allen is doubtful Friday night due to the injury he suffered on Wednesday night.
NBAnumberfire.com

Grizzlies' Grayson Allen (hand) questionable on Monday

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Grayson Allen (hand) is questionable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Allen continues to deal with a hand injury and is questionable to face the Knicks on Monday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.1 minutes against the Knicks. Allen's...
NBAwpsdlocal6.com

Morant, Brooks help Memphis to 133-104 rout of Mavericks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Ja Morant had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies used a third-quarter burst to beat the Dallas Mavericks 133-104. Dillon Brooks added 22 points and John Konchar had a season-high 18 for the Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson scored 15 points, including 10...
NBAnumberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Desmond Bane for inactive Grayson Allen on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Detroit Pistons. Bane will make his 15th start this season after Grayson Allen was ruled out with a left abdominal strain. In a promising matchup against a Detroit unit ranked 16th in defensive efficiency, our models project Bane to score 21.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $4.800.
NBASportsGrid

Jaren Jackson Jr. to Make First Start of the Season

Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to make his first start since August 3, 2020, when the Memphis Grizzlies play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Jackson Jr. suffered a torn meniscus in the NBA’s post-season bubble last season and couldn’t return until April 21. https://twitter.com/thefishnation/status/1391153059687026690. Jackson Jr. has been effective when...
NBAnumberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. available Thursday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is not on the injury report for Thursday against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will be available for his normal role off the bench after getting a breather on Wednesday. He is averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.0 3-pointers through six games.
NBATraverse City Record-Eagle

McCollum, Powell help Trail Blazers defeat Grizzlies 130-109

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 26 points and six assists, and Norman Powell added 24 points, helping the Portland Trail Blazers solidify their hold on seventh place in the West with a 130-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard finished with 23 points and...
NBAnumberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Jaren Jackson Jr. in Saturday's lineup, Desmond Bane to bench

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is starting in Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jackson will make his first start this season after Desmond Bane was left out of Saturday night's lineup. In a matchup against a Raptors team ranked 13th in points allowed per game this season, numberFire's models project Jackson Jr. to score 29.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,300.
NBAawesemo.com

NBA Daily Fantasy Picks Picks Based on Awesemo Grades & Values | 5/10/21

Of the six NBA games on tap for Monday night, five carry totals of at least 230 points. Gamers can safely anticipate some huge fantasy scores this evening, and per usual, the main team to keep an eye on is the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon‘s sore hamstring has kept him out for the last five, and his absence would be an obvious boost for Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis in this big game against the Cavaliers. Indiana only trails Washington by half a game for the eighth seed in the East. So as always, stay up to date with the news and be sure to be checking back to Awesemo’s NBA DFS rankings and projections for both DraftKings and FanDuel when making your NBA daily fantasy picks and building DFS NBA lineups tonight.
NBASeattle Times

Brooks scores 30 as Grizzlies overcome Kings 116-110

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to defeat the Sacramento Kings 116-110 on Thursday night in the first of a back-to-back between the teams. Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, Kyle Anderson added 14 points,...
NBAnumberfire.com

Memphis' Dillon Brooks (knee) out for Friday's rematch against Kings

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (knee) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Brooks will not be active for the later part of his team's back-to-back after the Grizzlies clinched a play-in spot on Thursday. Expect Desmond Bane to play an increased role against a Kings unit ranked last in defensive efficiency.
NBANBC Sports

NBA DFS Plays Friday May 14

This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays at every position for your cash game lineups. Keep in mind that the following player write-ups were constructed earlier in the day, and sometimes injury/rest situations can alter the fantasy landscape. Monitoring our NBA News & Headlines Feed throughout the day will keep you in the loop while giving you the subsequent DFS consequences of each information piece.
NBAnumberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) ruled out for Grizzlies Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee injury management) will not play Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Grizzlies will hold Jackson out on the front leg of a back-to-back. Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman should take on some more minutes with Jackson unavailable. Jackson is averaging 21.5 minutes through six games since making his season debut late last month.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Villanova NBA final regular season stats and playoff schedule

There are eight Villanova Wildcat legends on NBA rosters - here are their final 2020-21 season stats and the playoff schedule for each of the four players that advanced to the post-season:. Ryan Arcidiacono, 6-3, Guard, Chicago Bulls, #51. - Last season he averaged 4.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7...
NBAPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBAMercury News

Warriors clinch No. 8 seed with win vs. Grizzlies in season finale

In a game with playoff stakes, Stephen Curry turned in a dynastic performance. Curry scored 46 points, including 33 in the second half in a game that could propel Golden State to a return to the playoffs. After the Grizzlies erased a 17 point lead, the Warriors led by just three with 3:39 remaining. Curry answered by draining three straight 3-pointers to go up 12 with 1:35 to go in Sunday’s 113-101 win at Chase Center and clinch the No. 8 seed in the play-in tournament.