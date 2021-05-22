newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine

The Latest: UN Security Council urges aid for Palestinians

By The Associated Press
northwestgeorgianews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is welcoming the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers and calls for full adherence to the cessation of hostilities. Saturday's statement was approved by all 15 members of the council. It said the council “mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence” and “stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza.”

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Gantz
Person
Gabi Ashkenazi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Un Security Council#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#Hamas#Un Security Council#Humanitarian Aid#Humanitarian Assistance#The U N Security Council#Democratic#The United Nations#European Union#Jews#Arabs#Israelis#Egyptian#The Associated Press#Foreign Ministry#Mena#Palestinian Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
News Break
United Nations
Country
Egypt
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Blinken in Israel to push for stabilizing Gaza ceasefire

Secretary of State Tony Blinken landed in Israel on Tuesday, the first stop on his first trip to the Middle East since assuming office. Why it matters: State Department officials, who are realistic about the current low chances of reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, say the visit will focus on stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire and start discussions on humanitarian aid and reconstruction.
WorldNBC News

Blinken arrives in Israel to shore up Gaza cease-fire

JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a Middle East tour on Tuesday aimed at shoring up the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's militant rulers, Hamas. He will face the same obstacles that have stifled a wider peace process for more than a decade, including a hawkish Israeli leadership, Palestinian divisions and deeply rooted tensions surrounding Jerusalem and its holy sites.
WorldThe Daily Star

Gaza ceasefire: UNSC calls for ‘full adherence’

The UN Security Council has called for "full adherence to the ceasefire" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in its first statement since violence erupted on May 10. Security Council members also stressed "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly...
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Cease-fire allows both Netanyahu, Hamas to declare victory

By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus] May 24 (ANI): Both Israel and Hamas have claimed success after the cease-fire in the 11-day conflict between them that left behind 243 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead, as well as scores of wounded on both sides. But despite the cease-fire, the core issues of the...
PalestineDaily Republic

UN Security Council calls for immediate humanitarian aid for Gaza

The United Nations Security Council called for immediate assistance for the people of Gaza on Saturday, as a cease-fire held following the bloody escalation between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in Gaza. Welcoming the cease-fire, the members of the Security Council stressed “the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the...
Worldeminetra.com

UN Security Council demands full compliance with the Gaza ceasefire

On Saturday, the UN Security Council called for full compliance with the ceasefire in Gaza and provided immediate humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians. An 11-day war between Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire, which took effect at 2:00 am local time on Friday, has been held so far. Collision in Jerusalem...
Foreign Policyiowapublicradio.org

Diplomat Discusses Next Steps For Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

As we just heard, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to head to the region soon with a cease-fire in place and holding for now. So now we want to turn to the question of what could be next. Specifically, we want to ask, what should the Biden administration be going for? To try to push the ball forward for a lasting peace, the long-term U.S. goal of a two-state solution or just maintain the quiet for now, however fragile?
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

UN calls on parties to fully comply with ceasefire in Gaza

New York [US], May 23 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday (local time) welcomed the ceasefire in Gaza and urged the sides to comply with the agreement while stressing the need for urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestine following the 11-day conflict. "The members of the Security Council...
Middle Eastraventribune.com

Ceasefire in the Middle East: Reconstruction in Gaza, Israel’s Threat

Status: 23.05.2021 12:08 p.m. After the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the destruction in the Gaza Strip becomes clear. UN supports reconstruction However, Israel fears misuse of aid materials and threatens hardship. In the wake of the temporary end to the violence between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas, efforts are...