Match Preview: ATL UTD 2 vs. Memphis 901 FC
ATL UTD 2 (2-1-1, 7 points) vs. Memphis 901 FC (0-1-0, 0 points) Talent: Jon Nelson (play-by-play) and Jeff Larentowicz (analyst) ATL UTD 2 is taking on Memphis for the fourth time in team history. The clubs split the series with each having one win, one tie and one loss. Atlanta is coming off of its largest margin of victory in team history with a 5-0 win over FC Tulsa, the leader of the Central Division. After Wednesday night’s win, Atlanta now stands in second place in the division heading into this weekend’s action.www.atlutd.com