Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson dedicated his extraordinary 95th-minute winner against West Brom to his late father, who died in a tragic accident earlier this season. Alisson’s stoppage-time header against West Brom kept Liverpool’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League alive, with the Brazilian giving an emotional interview after the 2-1 win. He also paid tribute to the messages he had received, including from rival clubs, after his father passed away in February age 57 following an accident in a swimming pool in Brazil. “I’m too emotional, this last month for everything that has happened with me and my family,...