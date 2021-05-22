newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee County, GA

CCAD Board of Directors vote to retain chief appraiser

By Michelle Dillon, Jacksonville Daily Progress, Texas
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

May 22—In response to a resolution passed by the city council of Jacksonville, which called for the removal of the chief appraiser, the Cherokee County Appraisal District's board of directors met with Jacksonville officials to hear the matter. Present were Jacksonville Mayor and CPA Randy Gorham, City Manager Greg Smith and City Attorney Brett Brewer. Jim Evans, council representing the board of directors was in attendance via telephone.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cherokee County, GA
Cherokee County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Tax Levy#County Council#County Executive#State Council#Ccad Board Of Directors#The Property Value Study#Chief Appraiser#Executive Session#Cpa Randy Gorham#Assistance Program Review#Ms Briley#State Funding#Budget#State Values#City Officials#April#Tax Rate#Incorrect Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Woodstock, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Woodstock council to hear appeal on apartments

WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock City Council will hear an appeal May 24 related to a proposed 286-unit apartment complex on Ridgewalk Parkway. The council approved tabling a public hearing Monday, postponing it until May 24 because Warren Johnson and Brian Wolfe were absent. The city council voted Nov. 16 to...
Cherokee County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Cherokee’s First Citizen is Jim Lindenmayer

WOODSTOCK — Jim Lindenmayer was named the First Citizen of Cherokee County Wednesday by the Cherokee Chamber of Commerce for his years-long work helping veterans in the community. The director of the Cherokee County Homeless Veterans Program, Lindenmayer founded the program in 2014. He is a West Point graduate and...
Cherokee County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Zoning amendment, selectboard race on the ballot in Peterborough

May 8—PETERBOROUGH — For the second consecutive year, local officials have opted to conduct town meeting by ballot only, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Voting on warrant articles and municipal elections will take place Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community Center at 25 Elm St.