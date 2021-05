The House Committee on Elections and Ethics today approved state Rep. John Damoose’s measure to reaffirm the powers of state governments to establish election laws. “There is a reason the United States is made up of 50 individual states. In Michigan, our people hold our elected officials accountable at the ballot box, and we deserve to have confidence in the election process,” said Damoose, of Harbor Springs. “Voters will have the most trust if they know the election laws originate close to home. It’s our right and our responsibility to determine our own election procedures. My resolution, when passed by the House and Senate, will remind Congress that a federal power grab would deeply undermine election security and voter confidence.”