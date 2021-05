AUSTIN, Texas (May 19, 2021) – Hyatt Hotels and Resorts is pleased to announce the appointment of Nate Hardesty as managing director of Thompson Austin and tommie Austin, a mixed-use development slated to debut in the heart of Austin this summer. Situated in downtown Austin’s vibrant music and entertainment district, the highly anticipated and adjoined Thompson Austin and tommie Austin bring new, upscale hospitality to the capital city with thoughtfully designed guestrooms, suites, and residences; several distinct food and beverage concepts; lush pool deck; expansive wellness center; and several indoor-outdoor meeting spaces—all providing unique and energetic gathering places for the local community and visitors alike.